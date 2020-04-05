LightsOfHope trends after Indians respond to PM Modi's 9 baje 9 minute

Responding to PM Modi's appeal, millions of Indians across the country switched off lights at their homes and lit candles, diyas or turned on mobile phone torches on Sunday night to show the nation's "collective resolve and solidarity" in its fight against coronavirus.

As the clock struck 9, lights went out in most houses and people gathered in balconies and at doors, flashing mobile lights while many lit candles and diyas. Fireworks, thalis, whistles and police sirens were heard. At some places, Hindu devotional songs, mantras and national anthem were also played.

Modi had on Friday urged people to turn off lights at their homes for nine minutes at 9pm to display the country's collective resolve and solidarity to defeat the virus.

Meanwhile, #LightsOfHope trended on Twitter. BJP MP Suresh Prabhu tweeted, "Whole country unites to recognise contribution of all those who are fighting #Coronovirus All stand with singular purpose with light in their hands responding to appeal by ⁦@PMOIndia @narendramodi #DiyaJalaoBharatJodo #LightsOfHope #LightForIndia #LampLighting."