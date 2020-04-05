9 Baje 9 Minutes: From NASA satellite images to Koi Mil Gaya jokes, here are some of the best jokes after India lit diyas

A number of jokes and memes were shared on social media even in complete darkness when between 9.00pm and 9.09pm on Sunday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the nation at 9 am, a day after he spoke to all the chief ministers via video conferencing.

We need to move from hopelessness to hope, the PM added. “On April 5, we will all come together to give COVID-19 a message. All of us must come together at 9 pm on April 5 for nine minutes to shut their lights and come to your balconies to light a candle, torch or mobile flashlight and leave the rest of the lights off. This is our message that we are fighting COVID-19,” PM Modi said, adding that this will proof to show that nobody is alone. He, however, cautioned Indians to maintain social distancing while they lit the lamps.

Here are some of the tweets and memes that have done the rounds