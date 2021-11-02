'Legend is coming back': Fans excited as cricketer Yuvraj Singh hints at comeback from retirement in 2022

World Cup-winning former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has decided to come out of retirement in February next year "on public demand", more than two years after he called it quits.

In a surprise late-night post on Instagram on Monday, 39-year-old Yuvraj posted a clip of his final century for India when he smashed 150 against England in Cuttack in January 2017 and posted a message about his possible comeback.

"God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain't nothing like this feeling! Thank you for your love and wishes, mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting IND it's our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times," Yuvraj wrote.

It remains unclear whether he will be returning to be in contention for a place in the Indian team or in T20 leagues.

Meanwhile, fans are also excited and are taking to social media to celebrate the news.

Here's how fans are reacting. Have a look.

The player-of-the-tournament at the 2011 World Cup, the swashbuckling all-rounder had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in June 2019.

There were also talks that he may come out of retirement to play domestic cricket for Punjab and was even included in the 30-man list of probables for the 2020-21 Syed Mushtaq Ali but did not play.

After retiring from international cricket, the southpaw played in franchise cricket around the world.

He also featured in the Road Safety World Series and Abu Dhabi T10 league earlier this year.

Yuvraj played 304 ODIs and 40 Test for India, scoring 8701 and 1900 runs respectively after making his debut in October 2000.

He also took 111 ODI wickets with his left-arm spin bowling.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 02:26 PM IST