Cricketer Deepak Chahar's sister Malti to make her debut in Tamil films with Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's next

Malti Chahar, younger sister of Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar, is all set to make her debut in Tamil films.

She has signed a project with Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara’s new production venture Walking Talking Strawberry Ice Cream.

Malti took to Twitter a few days back to share the news with her fans and followers.

She tweeted a photo of herself with the caption, "I’m beyond excited to be a part of this contemporary cool film #WalkingTalkingStrawberryIcecream Written and Directed by @vinayakv_ and produced by #Nayanthara & @VigneshShivn under their esteemed banner @rowdy_pictures. I’m sure it’s going to be fabulous."

Actor Nayanthara and her boyfriend director Vignesh Shivan are producing films under the production company Rowdy Pictures.

They earlier collaborated to present films, including 'Netrikann', 'Rocky', 'Koozhangal' and 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' among others.

According to a report in News18, Vinayak is debuting as a director with this romantic comedy and popular singer Jonita Gandhi and film 'Soorarai Pottru' fame KK will be seen playing the lead roles in the film.

The film is reportedly in the production stage.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 03:53 PM IST