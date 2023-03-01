'Left kidney on sale': Attention-grabbing wall poster from Bengaluru goes viral but there's a catch | Twitter

A wall poster going viral on social media shows a person hinting at how difficult it is to find a flat or a room for rent in the IT hub of India.

Peak Bengaluru things? A person looking for a stay in the city shared a quirky way to express it and bring the case to light. Similar to the word SEX that many social media posts use to grab the attention of netizens, this home-seeker designed a wall poster with some eye-stealing text.

"Left kidney on sale," read the poster in bold. However, it was the case for real. The text was just to attract the attention of people and let them know what the person was looking out for. "Just kidding, but I need a house in Indiranagar, scan for profile," the write-up read further.

Behind the dark humour lies a three-month difficult journey of house hunting in Bengaluru, reported Moneycontrol while sharing details about the man, Ramyakh Jain, who purportedly put up the quirky poster. Jain had recently moved from Gurgaon and was looking for a 2BHK in Indiranagar, close to his workplace.

The hunt for finding a PG flat or a rented room seems to be a tricky and competitive task in Bengaluru. Earlier, a WhatsApp conversation highlighted the scenario of people trying hard but failing to get a flat on rent in the city, and they were all techies employed with top firms.