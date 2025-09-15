Mohammad Yousuf's Bizarre Advice Of Resting Fakhar Zaman For India-Pakistan Match Sparks Trolls, Anchor Asks, 'Raat Ki Neend Puri Huyi Hain Aapki?'

Mohammad Yunus' Bizarre Advice Of Resting Fakhar Zaman For India-Pakistan Match Goes Viral, Anchor Asks, 'Raat Ki Neend Puri Huyi Hain Aapki?' | X @thepctarmy0

The recently concluded India-Pakistan cricket match at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 was the hottest topic of the past few days and remains a headline-making event. Although the Indian team managed to secure an easy victory over Pakistan, numerous viral videos of former Pakistani players reacting to the match and discussing match facts are circulating on the Internet. One such video of Mohammad Yousuf giving bizarre advice to key players of the Pakistan team against India is going viral on the Internet, with netizens trolling his take.

Even the female host of the TV show discussion was stunned at the advice given by Yunus. He made a suggestion that the Pakistan team should rest their strike bowler, Shaheen Afridi, and Fakhar Zaman, for the match against India as a part of a mind game tactic to win the game ultimately. His suggestion of excluding the captain himself for the most important game of the tournament received puzzled reactions. The female host of the show even asked if he was speaking while half asleep.

India-Pakistan Fixture In Asia Cup 2025

The Asia Cup fixture between India and Pakistan was one of the anticipated sporting events this year due to severe backlash from Indian fans for BCCI's decision to agree to play the match against the Pakistan team after potential security concerns, the recent Pahalgam Terror Attack, and political tensions between both countries.

In the match that concluded on September 14, India emerged as comfortable winners and won the match by 7 wickets in hand after restricting Pakistan to 127 earlier. India easily chased the target with 25 balls left in the innings. Kuldeep Yadav was named the Player of the Match for taking three wickets in four overs. Suryakumar Yadav remained not out; he scored 47 runs in 37 balls.