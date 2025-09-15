 Mumbai: Girl Thrashes Shopkeeper With Chappal Over Alleged Misbehaviour, Forces Apology At Her Feet | Viral Video
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
Mumbai: A disturbing video has gone viral on social media showing a young girl thrashing a shopkeeper inside his store, allegedly for misbehaving with her. The footage has been widely circulated online. Mumbai Police responded to the viral post on X, requesting further information from the uploader.

Video Shows Chappal Assault

The video, posted on Saturday, September 13, by user Spashtvakta on X, captures the dramatic sequence. The girl can be seen entering the shop with a chappal in her hand, while a woman and a man behind the camera, encourage her to hit the shopkeeper. The woman, believed to be the girl’s mother, can be heard shouting, “Hit him harder! How dare he do this to my daughter?” The man also instructs the shopkeeper not to resist or avoid the beating.

The girl repeatedly strikes the shopkeeper while another man, standing in close proximity, remains a passive spectator. Within moments, another person enters the frame, instructs the shopkeeper to step out from behind the counter, and demands that he apologise. The shopkeeper is then seen kneeling down and apologising to the girl by touching her feet, as the video abruptly ends.

Mumbai Police Responds To Viral Video

Mumbai Police took note of the viral video and issued a prompt response. “We have followed you. Please send us your contact number via DM,” the department wrote from its official X handle, signalling that they are seeking to establish direct communication with the user who posted the clip.

As of now, details about the incident remain unclear. There is no confirmation regarding when and where the video was recorded, nor has there been any official statement about whether an FIR has been registered or legal proceedings initiated against the shopkeeper.

