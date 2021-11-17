Netizens take to Twitter to pay tributes as they remember Lala Lajpat Rai on his Death Anniversary

Today, the 17th of November marks the day Lala Lajpat Rai breathed his last owing to the injuries he sustained during the protest against 'Simon Commission'. His death infuriated the young freedom fighters who went on to play a major role in the Indian Independence Movement.

Lala Lajpat Rai, commonly known as "Punjab Kesari" and "Sher-e-Punjab," was born in Jagraon, Punjab, on January 28, 1865.

Munshi Radha Krishan Agarwal, Lala's father, was a Persian and Urdu teacher in a government school.

Lala Lajpat Rai was a law student at Government College in Lahore, where he met nationalists and famous orators. He was an outspoken supporter of Hinduism and its beliefs and was motivated to help the country in its fight for independence. He created the Indian National Congress branch in Hisar.

On 30th October 1928, while protesting against 'Simon Commission', Lala Lajpat Rai was severely assaulted by the British forces but he continued his address despite sustaining grievous injuries. This eventually motivated the people to fight against the tyrannical regime with all their might.

As we remember Lala Lajpat Rai on his death anniversary today, let's have a look at how netizens have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes:

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:13 PM IST