Lagaan actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away in Mumbai; fans share condolence messages on Twitter

Lagaan actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away in Mumbai; fans share condolence messages on Twitter

The Lagaan actor who got popular for his 'Hum Jeet Gaye' dialogue from the film is no more. He passed away on February 14 after battling poor health.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 06:23 PM IST
article-image
Lagaan actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away in Mumbai; fans share condolence messages on Twitter | File
Mumbai: Lagaan actor Javed Khan Amrohi passed away on Tuesday, February 14, after battling poor health. Javed Amrohi was admitted to Surya Nursing Home, Santacruz, Mumbai, where he breathed his last. As per reports, the actor was suffering from breathing problems.

Fans expressed grief over their loved actor's sad demise. "Javed Khan Amrohi, you will be missed," they wrote while sharing condolence messages on Twitter.

Check tweets:

article-image

Javed Khan Amrohi was born in Mumbai and was a versatile actor in both television and cinemas.

Be it supporting roles or cameos, Amrohi put out his best in the roles he played. If one could count the diverse characters he performed and the number of films he was a part of, it goes more than a century.

According to IMDb, an online database of information related to films, TV shows, and the entertainment genre, his works amount to about 150 Hindi films that left a strong impression on the audience. The Lagaan actor was spotted in people's favourite films such as Andaz Apna Apna (1994), Phir Hera Pheri (2006), Chak De! India (2007), and many more.

article-image

