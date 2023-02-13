e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Lalitha Lajmi, noted painter and filmmaker Guru Dutt's sister, passes away at 90

On Monday, Indian painter Lalitha Lajmi passed away at the age of 90 in Mumbai.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 13, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Lalitha Lajmi | Facebook
Lalitha Lajmi, a well-known Indian painter and late filmmaker Guru Dutt's sister, passed away on Monday, February 13. The news was confirmed in a tweet by the National Gallery of Modern Art which read, "With profound grief and sorrow, NGMA, Mumbai shares the news of the demise of veteran artist and printmaker Smt. Lalitha Lajmi who left for heavenly abode this morning (13.02.2023)."

She was born in Kolkata on October 17 in 1932. She had studied the art of intaglio and etching through government-funded program in evening classes run at the Sir JJ School of Art, from 1973 to 1976. Being one of the few women artists of that period, Lalitha managed her career along with the responsibilities of a family and that of an art teacher within a school.

While most know Lalitha Lajmi as a painter, she was also seen in Aamir Khan's Bollywood film Taare Zameen Par (2007). She was also a lover of classical dance.

“Lajmi was a self-taught artist with a keen interest in classical dance. Her works had an element of melancholy and performance, seen here in her artwork, Dance of Life and Death" Jehangir Nicholson Art Foundation, Mumbai wrote on Instagram.

