 Bengaluru PG Woman Murder Accused Arrested In Madhya Pradesh: Report
Bengaluru PG Woman Murder Accused Arrested In Madhya Pradesh: Report

The victim Kriti had reportedly asked her roommate to end her relationship with the accused, according to the police.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, July 27, 2024, 11:07 AM IST
article-image

Days after a 24-year-old woman from Bihar was murdered at a paying guest accommodation in Bengaluru’s Koramangala area, the police have arrested the accused from Madhya Pradesh, as per reports.

The development in the case comes a day after CCTV footage of the brutal murder surfaced online. The victim Kriti Kumari, who hailed from Bihar's Patna, used to work in a private company and was staying in an accommodation in Koramangala’s VR layout.

She was stabbed to death on Tuesday night between 11:10 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. at PG outside her room. The accused has been identified as Abhishek, the ex-boyfriend of the victim’s PG roommate. He also hails from Bihar.

According to Indian Express report, Bengaluru police is bringing him to the city for further investigation. He was identified from the CCTV footage at the PG.

CCTV Footage

The CCTV footage of the incident shows the accused arriving with a bag in his hand and knocking on the victim's door. After the door opens, he enters the room. A few seconds later, the victim and the accused appear in the frame again. Now, the victim is seen crying out as she struggles to escape from the accused's grasp.

article-image

According to reports, Abhishek frequently visited the PG and would often argue with his girlfriend, and Kriti would intervene. Kriti had reportedly asked her roommate to end her relationship with the accused, according to the police. Kriti had asked her roommate to break up with the accused, as per police.

