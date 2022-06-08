e-Paper Get App

MF Husain death anniversary: Interesting facts of controversial painter

The painter passed away on June 9, 2011

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 08, 2022, 07:18 PM IST
File photo

Maqbool Fida Husain aka MF Husain has been known for giving redefinition to modern Indian painting and creating a special place for Indian art globally. He is known as the ‘Picasso of India'. Husain was a brilliant photographer, filmmaker and had won many national awards for his artworks. The painter passed away on June 9, 2011 and the cause of his death was heart attack. On his 11th death anniversary, here are some interesting facts about him.

1) Husain was the son of Fida Husain and Zaineb and was born in Pandharpur, Maharashtra. Reportedly he lost his mom when he was 2-years-of age.

2) His father remarried and movied to Indore, where Husain did his education. He was later sent to Siddhpur (Gujarat) where he started penning poetry.

3) Husain's first painting teacher was N.S. Bendre who taught the painter in the Indore School of Art. Although, Husain left his diploma and had moved to Bombay.

4) To earn money, Husain had also become an assitant to Bhide who was at that time the most famous cinema hoarding painter. Husain worked for Bhide for 5 years.

5) Husain was also a big fan of Madhuri Dixit. Reportedly, Husain had watched Hum Aapke Hain Koun more than 50 times.

