J&K Encounter: 1 Soldier Killed, 4 Others Injured In Gunfight Near Kupwara; 1 Terrorist Neutralised | X

J&K: The Indian Army successfully thwarted an attack by Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday. The operation, however, resulted in the death of one Indian soldier and left four others, including a Major rank officer, injured.

Border Action Teams (BATs), comprising commandos from the Pakistan Army and terrorists, are notorious for their infiltration attempts along the LoC. This recent encounter was the second in Kupwara within a span of three days. According to an India Today report, the gunfight erupted in the Kamkari area of Kupwara following intelligence reports indicating potential terrorist activity in the region. Despite the ongoing gunfight, the injured and deceased soldiers were promptly evacuated from the scene.

Indian Army Issues Statement

The Indian Army reportedly released a statement regarding the encounter: "There has been an exchange of fire with unidentified personnel on a forward post in Kamkari, Macchal Sector on the line of control. One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress."

Earlier, on July 24, security forces neutralised an unidentified terrorist during an overnight gunfight in Kupwara's Lolab area. Unfortunately, this encounter also claimed the life of a soldier.

40-50 Terrorists Hiding In Hilly Areas

According to the report citing sources, a group of around 40 to 50 Pakistani terrorists is reportedly hiding in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's hilly districts. This has prompted security forces to launch extensive counter-terror operations in these areas.

These infiltrated terrorists are highly trained and reportedly equipped with advanced and sophisticated weaponry, including American-made M4 Carbine Rifles fitted with night vision devices.