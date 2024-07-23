 J&K: 1 Soldier Killed As Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces & Terrorists In Kupwara
At least one soldier has been reported to be killed in a gunfight started in the forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Kupwara District between the security forces and terrorists on Tuesday.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 07:57 PM IST
Representative image | X

Officials said that the security forces started a CASO (Cordon &amp; Search Operation) in Trumkhan forests of Kupwara District after receiving Intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

"As the security forces came closer to the hiding terrorists, they fired at the security personnel triggering an encounter which is now underway", officials said.

Earlier on Tuesday, one Army soldier was martyred in Battal area of KG sector in Mendhar Tehsil of Poonch District where the Army foiled an infiltration bid by the ultras.

The operation against the militants is still going on in Battal.

J&K: 1 Soldier Injured During Exchange Of Fire In Battal Sector; Counter Operation Underway
Security forces are aggressively carrying out anti-terror operations after the ultras made their presence felt in the mountainous areas of Jammu Division.

Over 4,000 soldiers including those drawn from the elite Para Commandos and those trained in mountain warfare have been deployed in the hilly areas of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Reasi and Kathua districts of Jammu division.

