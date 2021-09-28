La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne: Former WWE Champion Ronda Rousey's daughter's name leaves netizens tongue-tied

On Tuesday, September 28, former WWE RAW Women's Champion, and UFC legend Ronda Rousey announced the birth of her daughter with her husband Travis Browne on social media, WWE reported.

Rousey had announced her pregnancy on her YouTube channel in April. She was last seen on WWE TV during the WrestleMania 35 when The Baddest Woman On The Planet lost her RAW Women's Championship in the first-ever women's main event.

The news has spread cheers among WWE fans across the globe. However, there's one thing that has left them confused- the name of the baby.

Announcing her daughter's birth via an Instagram post, Rousey wrote, "La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne".

Twitterati are happy with the news but they do not know how to pronounce the baby's name.

One Twitter user wrote, "Ronda Rousey out here making sure her kid is miserable for life with this name. Bruh. Why?"

"What the hell kind of name did Ronda Rousey give her kid?" wrote another.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 03:31 PM IST