Krishna Janmastami vibes! Kids join folk artistes during Puli Vesham dance; watch video

In a video of folk artistes performing the tiger dance (traditionally called Puli Vesham), we could see two kids enjoying along the trained group of dancers. Sharing the video of the celebration on Twitter, Udupi based page took to caption the clip, "OMG! this is super cute..."

To the unversed, Puli Vesham is a common dance form from the states of Southern India and is especially exhibited ahead of Krishna Janmastami and Dasara.

In the recent clip we can a young girl initially joining the team of dancers, followed by a boy trying to sync his dance moves to the drumbeats. Since the clip surfaced on social media, it attracted over 500K views and thousands of likes.

Watch video:

Pili Vesha in "Tiger Masque" is a folk dance unique in coastal Karnataka.



Here young boys and men paint their body with yellow and brown stripes, wear a tiger mask on their face and dance to the beats of the drums. Pili vesha is performed during Dasara and Krishna Janmastami. — Visit Udupi 🇮🇳 (@VisitUdupi) August 13, 2022

Twitterati were pleased by the cuteness and charm added to the performance. Some sensed the onset of the Krishna festival from the viral video. Take a look at some reactions, right here:

