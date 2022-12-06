Korean Twitch streamer reveals she was 'victim blamed' and 'banned' by the live streaming app for her on-camera molestation video

Korean Twitch streamer reveals she was 'victim blamed' and 'banned' by the live streaming app for her molestation video from Mumbai gone viral | FPJ

A social media influencer from South Korea was live streaming her visit to Mumbai when she was spotted being molested by two men on the night of November 30. Identified as Hyojeong Park, popular online as Mhyochi, was dragged, kissed, and eve-teased when she was live on Twitch. Following the incident, she received assistance from two gentlemen from the area, and also from the Mumbai Police.

Days after the incident, Mhyochi took to Twitter to express her inability to go live on Twitch, and she suggested that she was banned from live streaming there. Revealing that she is unable to stream again, or use the app features, the influencer brought to notice that she was also victim-blamed over the viral video.

She resorted to Twitter to pen down the concern about the Twitch app, and wrote, "Not only did I get sexually harassed live on stream, but I was victim blamed and banned on @Twitch for an unknown reason. Still have no response from @TwitchSupport (sic)" Later, she expressed her eagerness to be back on the platform, "I just wanna stream again."