Korean Footballer Cho Gue-sung wins fans for stunning goals against Ghana

Vulgar sex messages towards the footballer also surfaced on the internet, along goal celebrations, as fans held a crush on Cho Gue-sung.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 30, 2022, 09:23 AM IST
article-image
Korean Footballer Cho Gue-sung wins fans for stunning goals against Ghana | Twitter
In a Group H match at Education City Stadium, Ghana first took a 2-0 lead in the first half which was equalized by South Korea in the second half but Ghana scored the decisive goal to make it 3-2.

South Korea came back aggressively in the second half scoring a goal in the 58th minute as Cho Gue-sung's header from the centre of the box went on to hit the centre of the goal. The Asian side managed to pull one back. Three minutes later Cho Gue-sung's header from very close range found the high centre of the goal to make it level at 2-2.

Cho Gue-sung scored two quick-fire headers to bring South Korea back on level terms around the hour-mark, before Kudus added his second of the game in the 68th minute with a well-taken finish to make it 3-2.

Spotting the Korean player smashing goals, one after another, fans took to cheer and adore him - not his game, but some also fell for his looks. Vulgar sex messages towards the footballer also surfaced on the internet as fans held a crush on Cho Gue-sung. A few also wondered his weird reaction to the score as he bizarrely pulled his tongue out on the pitch.

Check out reactions:

