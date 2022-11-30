Korean Footballer Cho Gue-sung wins fans for stunning goals against Ghana | Twitter

In a Group H match at Education City Stadium, Ghana first took a 2-0 lead in the first half which was equalized by South Korea in the second half but Ghana scored the decisive goal to make it 3-2.

South Korea came back aggressively in the second half scoring a goal in the 58th minute as Cho Gue-sung's header from the centre of the box went on to hit the centre of the goal. The Asian side managed to pull one back. Three minutes later Cho Gue-sung's header from very close range found the high centre of the goal to make it level at 2-2.

Cho Gue-sung scored two quick-fire headers to bring South Korea back on level terms around the hour-mark, before Kudus added his second of the game in the 68th minute with a well-taken finish to make it 3-2.

Spotting the Korean player smashing goals, one after another, fans took to cheer and adore him - not his game, but some also fell for his looks. Vulgar sex messages towards the footballer also surfaced on the internet as fans held a crush on Cho Gue-sung. A few also wondered his weird reaction to the score as he bizarrely pulled his tongue out on the pitch.

Check out reactions:

If he’s the nine then I can be his six 😏😩 #ChoGuesung pic.twitter.com/Nl2rQlqnH0 — annyeonghaseyo (@annyeon99792595) November 24, 2022

When I first saw his instagram account he had 40k, now he's on 1 million in just a few days. Cho Gue-sung, the powerful man that you are! Thank you for the 2 beautiful goals and making history today, king. Now, accept my hand in marriage 🥺#WorldcupQatar2022 #SouthKoreaghana pic.twitter.com/u91GBL1dbb — 🥤 (@csynthpop) November 28, 2022

The video where cho gue sung stick his tongue out should really be banned for the sake of my sanity. 🤧🙂💀 — jah (@azizahhnm) November 30, 2022

hooooo. He is fine as HELL — ⌗ phoenix (@frecklixled) November 29, 2022

football clubs rushing to sign cho gue-sung after the world cup:pic.twitter.com/B74GDoZnT9 — T⁷💙 (@yoonterlude93) November 28, 2022

THE KOREA VISUAL : CHO GUE SUNG pic.twitter.com/5XlJvAAWZU — Dih (@dihg_) November 24, 2022