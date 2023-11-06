'Koi Mar Gaya Kya?': Netizens Slam Sabyasachi For Its Bridal Collection Ad Featuring Models In A Mourning Look & Without Bindi

A recent ad released by a designer brand Sabyasachi featuring its bridal collection has attracted criticism on social media. The promotional piece showed models in a mourning look despite being associated with weddings and celebrations. It didn't go well with people who slammed the brand for such photoshoots capturing women with no bindi carrying sad faces. Condemning the advertisement, netizens sarcastically questioned whether the collection was meant for a funeral. They said in the comments: "Koi mar gaya kya... Kiski maiyaat pe Jaa rahe hai yeh log?" Check post

Sabyasachi trolled

Many netizens renamed the Sabyasachi's heritage bridal collection of the year as the "Matam (mourning) collection." Due to the models expressing a sad look and passing a dull vibe in the creative piece, people mocked the brand and asked whether the models were heading to a funeral carrying their mourning look. The remarks were accompanied by the 'No Bindi No Business' slogan as neither of the models wore a bindi.

Some love and support for the brand

Despite negative comments, a few people stood up to support Sabyasachi and their way of presenting their bridal wear. One of the replies that stole the attention of netizens resonated with the viral meme dialogue "Looking like a wow."

Appreciating the ad and the latest collection, an Instagram user wrote: "So beautiful..so elegant ..just looking like a wow ..just looking like a wow ..just looking like a wow (sic)." "Work of art! Apart from the designs, the models themselves, i love how they have been styled. Its so so so inspiring," read another comment.

Check comments

