Know all about AI - Aditya Iyer, dreamy imaginary hunk that netizens are going gaga over | Instagram

An AI-generated man, who has been tagged perfect in every way has become the topic of discussion this recently passed valentine week. AI or Aaditya Iyer is tall, handsome, hot, chiselled, bearded and his Instagram profile is filled with perfect holiday posts. His culinary skills and outlook towards life portrayed by AI-generated well authored posts will give you a sneak peak into his life. He was tagged a 'dream come true' and that's what he is!

In a matter of just over 10-days the profile has over 10k followers. As a matter of fact, the account has even shared a video sponsored by a matrimony portal that goes on to address how people's obsession with 'perfection' is nothing but an illusion and that imperfection is perfect. The video narrates, "The world is obsessed with perfection, but perfection is not real. Real people are beautifully flawed and imperfect while there is nobody perfect, there is someone perfect for you.."

Watch AI's confession video here:

AI showing off his culinary skills in one of his Insta posts | Instagram

Read Also After ChatGPT-maker, Shutterstock launches AI image generator

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)