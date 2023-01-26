e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAfter ChatGPT-maker, Shutterstock launches AI image generator

After ChatGPT-maker, Shutterstock launches AI image generator

The AI image generator will allow anyone to create high-quality visuals by simply describing what they're looking for.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
article-image
Photo: Pinterest
Follow us on

Stock photography company Shutterstock has announced the launch of its AI image generation platform, which will be available to use by all Shutterstock customers globally in every language the site offers.

"Shutterstock has developed strategic partnerships over the past two years with key industry players like OpenAI, Meta, and LG AI Research to fuel their generative AI research efforts, and we are now able to uniquely bring responsibly-produced generative AI capabilities to our own customers," Paul Hennessy, CEO at Shutterstock, said in a statement.

Read Also
Viral photo: AI-generated image showing how Gujarati wife and husband stereotypically look at their...
article-image


The company said that -- its AI image generator will allow anyone to create high-quality visuals by simply describing what they're looking for -- worry-free, one-of-a-kind, and ready in seconds.

"Our easy-to-use generative platform will transform the way people tell their stories -- you no longer have to be a design expert or have access to a creative team to create exceptional work," Hennessy added.

Read Also
Do 'Mumbai women' look like celebs? Netizens ask as AI-generated image goes viral
article-image


In October last year, Shutterstock expanded its partnership with OpenAI, launching a fund to compensate artists for their contributions, and focusing its R&D machine on gathering and publishing insights related to AI-generated content.

The purpose of the collaboration was to introduce OpenAI's seamless image generation capabilities to Shutterstock audiences worldwide - allowing them to instantly create images based on the criteria they specify.

RECENT STORIES

Like Maruti Suzuki, SUV demand doubles Hyundai's profits in Q4

Like Maruti Suzuki, SUV demand doubles Hyundai's profits in Q4

Tech layoffs: SAP may fire 3,000 people after dip in software licensing revenue

Tech layoffs: SAP may fire 3,000 people after dip in software licensing revenue

Curb smuggling of cigarettes like that of gold, farmers' association tells govt

Curb smuggling of cigarettes like that of gold, farmers' association tells govt

After ChatGPT-maker, Shutterstock launches AI image generator

After ChatGPT-maker, Shutterstock launches AI image generator

Elon Musk changes his name to Mr Tweet, says Twitter won't let him change it back

Elon Musk changes his name to Mr Tweet, says Twitter won't let him change it back