 International Road Federation Welcomes Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's Recent Announcement To Install QR Code On Every Major Project
International Road Federation Welcomes Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's Recent Announcement To Install QR Code On Every Major Project

International Road Federation Welcomes Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari's Recent Announcement To Install QR Code On Every Major Project

IRF president emeritus K K Kapila said the bold new transparency and visionary initiative to introduce QR codes for improving the quality and monitoring of Indian roads marks a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards creating a more transparent, accountable, and technology-driven infrastructure management system.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
New Delhi: International Road Federation (IRF) on Monday welcomed highways minister Nitin Gadkari's recent announcement to install QR code on every major road project for improving the quality of roads, and termed it as a bold new transparency push and a major step towards participatory governance.

IRF is a global road safety body working for better and safer roads worldwide.IRF president emeritus K K Kapila said the bold new transparency and visionary initiative to introduce QR codes for improving the quality and monitoring of Indian roads marks a significant milestone in the nation's journey towards creating a more transparent, accountable, and technology-driven infrastructure management system.

"By enabling real-time tracking of road construction quality and maintenance, this initiative will go a long way in ensuring durability, safety, and long-term sustainability of India's road network," Kapila said.

He added that this innovative step by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways truly reflects the government of India's dedication to enhancing the quality, transparency, and efficiency of road infrastructure development -- a move that will greatly benefit citizens and the economy alike.IRF also appreciated Uma Shankar, Secretary, MoRTH, for reiterating the importance of this initiative and for his assurance of close monitoring of its implementation. 

