King Charles III Coronation: Pranksters mow giant penis at Royal Crescent's lawn | Twitter

Amidst all eyes at the King Charles III Coronation, people were shocked to spot a giant penis mowed at the party lawn at The Royal Crescent. International media reported the case and stated that it was an act of pranksters who jumped into one of Britain's most exclusive streets just days before a Coronation party there.

The large willy appeared overnight in the Somerset spa town but no-one knows why or who is responsible. It appeared just two days before a large Coronation party is planned for the grounds of The Royal Crescent, Wales Online reported.

King Charles III and Queen Consort are to be coronated today, i.e. May 6, in a long-awaited ceremony which is a first in 70 years. Undoubtedly, the spirits are running high among the people in the United Kingdom who have been thronging the streets along procession route to witness the Royal event.