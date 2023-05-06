 King Charles III Coronation: Pranksters mow giant penis at Royal Crescent's lawn
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralKing Charles III Coronation: Pranksters mow giant penis at Royal Crescent's lawn

King Charles III Coronation: Pranksters mow giant penis at Royal Crescent's lawn

As many turned their eyes towards the Royal venue to witness the King Charles' coronation, they were shocked to spot a giant penis mowed at the lawn.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 06, 2023, 04:01 PM IST
article-image
King Charles III Coronation: Pranksters mow giant penis at Royal Crescent's lawn | Twitter

Amidst all eyes at the King Charles III Coronation, people were shocked to spot a giant penis mowed at the party lawn at The Royal Crescent. International media reported the case and stated that it was an act of pranksters who jumped into one of Britain's most exclusive streets just days before a Coronation party there. 

The large willy appeared overnight in the Somerset spa town but no-one knows why or who is responsible. It appeared just two days before a large Coronation party is planned for the grounds of The Royal Crescent, Wales Online reported.

King Charles III and Queen Consort are to be coronated today, i.e. May 6, in a long-awaited ceremony which is a first in 70 years. Undoubtedly, the spirits are running high among the people in the United Kingdom who have been thronging the streets along procession route to witness the Royal event.

Read Also
Vladimir Putin's penis-headed statue erected in UK village, protestors throw eggs on 'Bellend of the...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

King Charles III Coronation: Pranksters mow giant penis at Royal Crescent's lawn

King Charles III Coronation: Pranksters mow giant penis at Royal Crescent's lawn

WATCH: Girls dance in train for Instagram Reel; netizens say 'Confidence dedo bhagwan'

WATCH: Girls dance in train for Instagram Reel; netizens say 'Confidence dedo bhagwan'

From Jagdeep Dhankhar to Sonam Kapoor these Indians will attend King Charles' Coronation ceremony in...

From Jagdeep Dhankhar to Sonam Kapoor these Indians will attend King Charles' Coronation ceremony in...

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Check out stunning images of the ‘Flower Moon’ eclipse

Lunar Eclipse 2023: Check out stunning images of the ‘Flower Moon’ eclipse

WATCH: Artist raises a 'Toast' to King Charles ahead of Coronation

WATCH: Artist raises a 'Toast' to King Charles ahead of Coronation