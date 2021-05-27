Kim Kardashian's 'Om' earrings in latest pictures draw social media ire

This isn't the first time Kim Kardashian is in the hot waters for cultural appropriation. The star has a history of getting called out for culturally appropriating braids and tanning her skin way too dark.

Recently, Kim came under fire for violating California labour laws, in the wake of a legal suit filed by seven former members of staff at her Hidden Hills residence.

They accused Kim of holding back taxes from their wages but not handing over the amounts to the government.

They further said that Kim did not pay for overtime, did not allow meal and rest breaks and had a 16-year-old on the staff surpass the 48 weekly working hours allowed for an employee of his age.

One plaintiff accused that when he raised such issues, he was fired.

Kim said in a statement: "Wage theft and other workplace violations are a widespread problem in Los Angeles. My firm is currently investigating other potential violations against these defendants, as well as other powerful families and businesses on behalf of everyday workers."

Currently, Kim is going through a divorce procedure with rapper Kanye West. She filed for divorce on February 19 after seven years of marriage. They have four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months. Two months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye has asked for joint custody of the kids.