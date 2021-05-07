'Kim loves green grass, sorghum...': Peta India names rescued cow after Kim Kardashian

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian now has a recued cow named after her!

As a mark of Mother's Day, which falls on May 9, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has named a mother cow after Kim.

The cow, which was rescued by the animal rights organisation, has flashing eyes and long, dark eyelashes. She was named Kim by the organisation to thank the American reality TV star, a mother of four, for her compassion to mothers of all species by promoting dairy-free diet among more than 200 million followers on social media.

A sanctuary supported by PETA India won custody of the cow, said to have been exploited for dairy. Kim loves green grass, sorghum, groundnut cakes, and fodder carted around in a wheelbarrow.