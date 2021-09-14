Kim Kardashian, Jason Derulo, and more: #MetGala2021 trends on Twitter as outfits inspire hilarious memes

Met Gala 2021 is trending on Twitter as people across the globe have their eyes set on the event.

Last year's gala was canceled due to the pandemic.

This year's official theme of the fundraiser for the museum's Costume Institute was "American Independence", leaving plenty of room for interpretation.

Billie Eilish went full glam in a huge peach ball gown at the pandemic-delayed Met Gala on Monday night, while fellow host of the evening Amanda Gorman was breathtaking in cobalt blue custom Vera Wang with a diamond laurel wreath in her hair.

Another of the hosts, Naomi Osaka, wanted to celebrate all her cultures - Japan, Haitian and the US - and picked a Louis Vuitton gown designed in collaboration with her sister, Mari Osaka.

As the talk of Met Gala spread around the town, so did the memes.

The evening had its share of what-the-heck moments, like a couple of horse heads on dresses and a green-haired Frank Ocean carrying a fake baby with a green face to match.

Also, almost as a ritual, netizens recalled the infamous Jason Derulo fall from Met Gala 2011.

Here are some of the funniest reactions to #MetGala2021. Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:09 PM IST