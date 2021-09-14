'Halloween came early': Kim Kardashian unrecognisable at #MetGala in all-black; netizens react with memes

Kendall Jenner walked the red carpet alone, opting to skip her boyfriend, Devin Booker, as she chose a transparent gown adorned with glistening rhinestones, designed by Givenchy.

According to Page Six, the style was inspired by Audrey Hepburn's dress from My Fair Lady, which she wore in the film. The dress even had the same jewel-embellished sleeves and a choker, but it wasn't as sheer. While Kendall stood out in a rather ravishing way, reality TV star Kim Kardashian hogged the limelight with her quite unusual undercover look at the Met Gala 2021.

On Tuesday, she attended the red carpet covering up her face in an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble including balaclava. Kim wore the outfit designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia for the Paris-based high-fashion label.

She was dressed in a black T-shirt dress over a curve T-shirt with a bodysuit. For her hairstyle, she chose to sport a sleek ponytail featuring extensions that hung down below her derriere.

Met Gala was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Guests are required to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and eating.

Kim's look, however, received mixed reactions from the social media users. "That's how you make an entry. Kim killing it," a user commented.

"Im starting to think she has a pimple she wants to hide and this is her 'fashion' way of doing it," a Twitter user quipped.

Here are a few more reactions:

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:36 PM IST