MET Gala 2021: From Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid – best and worst dressed celebs at the red carpet

This year's Met Gala theme is 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion', and it honours the 75th anniversary of the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Actor Timothee Chalamet made his Met Gala debut and he put his own spin on the concept of formalwear.

The actor is co-hosting the event alongside Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman.

The 'Dune' star arrived at the event in a white suit designed by Haider Ackermann.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian hogged the limelight with her undercover look. She attended the red carpet covering up her face in an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble including balaclava. Kim wore the outfit designed by creative director Demna Gvasalia for the Paris-based high-fashion label.

After winning big at MTV VMAs, singer Billie Eilish has now made heads turn with her magical look. She chose to keep it all peach for this year's Met Gala as she walked on the red carpet in a custom tulle corset gown by Oscar de la Renta.

Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X turned plenty of heads during his arrival as the fashion-forward star showed off three stunning looks.

The 22-year-old hitmaker arrived in a Versace ensemble, rocking a giant, embroidered cloak, which led to a series of costume changes.

American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s.

Megan appeared in a strapless light pink gown with a high-low tulle skirt designed by Coach. The dress featured beautiful embellishments throughout and a ruched sweetheart neckline.

The rapper matched her pale pink gown with long metallic pink nails and a mini white top handle bag. She rocked an exaggerated cat-eye and glossy over-lined light pink lip to complete her look.

Check out more stylish looks by celebs below.

Megan Fox | Photos by AFP

The annual gala is enforcing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate and mask requirement after being postponed (the 2020 Met Gala was cancelled).

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 09:05 AM IST