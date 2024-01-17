Kili Paul Wants To Visit Ayodhya, Chants 'Ram Siya Ram' In Viral Video

Kili Paul recently uploaded a video on his Instagram page expressing his desire to visit Ayodhya and seek the blessings of Lord Ram. He was seen surrounded by several cows at his farm while reciting prayers to Ram Lala. Chanting the holy names, he mentioned wanting to take darshan at the Ram Janmabhoomi soon and wrote, "Somebody invite me I want blessings."

Kili Paul wants to visit Ayodhya; watch his reel below

Will Kili Paul be invited to witness Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration?

The Tanzania-based internet sensation known for his dub and dance reels took note of the grand inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and asked whether he could be invited to the ceremony to witness divinity and seek blessings.

Taking note of Kili Paul having received praise from PM Modi in his Mann Ki Baat and felicitated by Binaya Pradhan, the Indian High Commissioner in Tanzania, he and his fans hope to see him at Ayodhya in the near future.

Today had a special visitor at the @IndiainTanzania ; famous Tanzanian artist Kili Paul has won millions of hearts in India for his videos lip-syncing to popular Indian film songs #IndiaTanzania pic.twitter.com/CuTdvqcpsb — Binaya Pradhan (@binaysrikant76) February 21, 2022

In his recent reel, Kili filmed himself on his cow farm while chanting "Ram Siya Ram, Siya Ram Jai Jai Ram." Sharing the video online ahead of the Ram Mandir inauguration, he expressed that he longs to visit Ayodhya and said, "Only if u guys know how much I want to go Ayodhya... invite me."

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration

The much-awaited opening of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for later this month. The temple will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22, 2024, followed by opening its doors to devotees.

Earlier to the big day, seven-day-long Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being done at the temple between January 16 to 21. The holy day decided to place the Lord Ram idol in the Garbh Griha or sanctum sanitorium of the temple is January 18.

A look at the invitee list

The invitee list for the inauguration ceremony on January 22 runs long and includes prominent personalities from various walks of life. To name a few, the guestlist comprises President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Rajnikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and several others.