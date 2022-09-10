Kili Paul, sister Neema enjoy Dhanush and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Enna Solla' song; watch video

Kili Paul's latest dance video on Tamil song |

Kili Paul's craze for Indian music seems to be amplifying each day. Most of his recent Instagram reel happen to be either lip-sync or dance on creations by Indian artists - Bollywood, south Indian collection, Punjabi beats or any other.

When Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise was trending all over the world, the Tanzania-based influencer had grooved to several songs from the Tollywood release. Also, the same was seen in case of Thalapathy Vijay's 'Arabic Kuthu' song. In love with south Indian beats, he was seen enjoying the romantic melody of Dhanush and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's, the 'Enna Solla' song from the 2015 film Thanga Magan.

Watch the video, right here:

Since the video was uploaded earlier this week, it has won hearts of Tamil movie fans and Dhanush AMRY along others. The clip gathered over a million view in no time.