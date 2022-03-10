Watch video: Kili Paul, sister Neema groove to Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Arabic Kuthu' song

The internet sensation from Tanzania Kili Paul and his sister Neema have been winning the hearts of Indian audience for their lively and highly entertaining dance and lip-syncing videos.

Recently, the two were spotted grooving to the upcoming Kollywood film Beast's 'Arabic Kuthu' song Halamathi Habibo. The beat which is picturised on Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, is trending among fans as they are seen recreating the energetic moves.

The video of the same was posted on their social media profile yesterday. Since posted, the clip has received over 1 Million views. "I had to do it (sic),”read the video caption.

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 04:30 PM IST