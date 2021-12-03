KhudiramBose: Netizens remember the revolutionary on his 132th birth anniversary

Today marks the 132th birth anniversary of Khudiram Bose who was born on December 3, 1889. He dropped from school in class 9 to fight for India's freedom from the imperial British.

He was well trained to prepare and plant bombs When he on his mission to assassinate a British officer through bombing his carriage, he failed and landed up into trouble. Bose was 18 years 8 months and 8 days old when he was martyred on August 11, 1908 in Muzaffarpur jail.

Today, netizens have taken to Twitter to remember and revere the revolutionary. Several government officials, bureaucrats, politicians, commoners have taken to express their tribute to the legend.

'Remembering the fearless freedom fighter, Khudiram Bose on his birth anniversary. Fired by his unwavering patriotism and love for the motherland, #KhudiramBose plunged into the freedom movement at a very tender age. The nation is ever indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice,' Official Twitter account of Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu run by Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Remembering the fearless freedom fighter, Khudiram Bose on his birth anniversary. Fired by his unwavering patriotism and love for the motherland, #KhudiramBose plunged into the freedom movement at a very tender age. The nation is ever indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/aslU976iGE — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) December 3, 2021

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik tweeted, 'Humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter #KhudiramBose on his birth anniversary. His love for the motherland, his commitment to freedom struggle at the tender age, valour & sacrifice will continue to inspire generations'.

Humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter #KhudiramBose on his birth anniversary. His love for the motherland, his commitment to freedom struggle at the tender age, valour & sacrifice will continue to inspire generations. pic.twitter.com/gY8gxnsNwd — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 3, 2021

Take a look at some more reactions, here:

Tribute to #KhudiramBose, one of the youngest & most prominent figures in the Indian independence movement, on his Birth Anniversary. #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/vIKdb8T6mA — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) December 3, 2021

Khudiram Bose, one of the youngest martyrs in the struggle for freedom, hanged to death by the British at just 18. A true hero whose sacrifice gave a further impetus to the revolutionary movement. #KhudiramBose

Thread on his Jayanti today. pic.twitter.com/gz41oJHCWo — Lone Wolf Ratnakar (@SadaaShree) December 3, 2021

Paying my humble tributes to Shaheed #KhudiramBose on his birth anniversary.



One of the youngest freedom fighters to lay down his life for the freedom of our country! pic.twitter.com/kMNHT1T2JG — Ravi Kumar Yadav 🇮🇳 (@Raviyadav_bjp) December 3, 2021

Homage to Shaheed #KhudiramBose on the anniversary of his birth. He sacrificed his life for the national cause at the very young age of 18 and inspired Indians to fight the British without fear.



He is immortalised in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/D55SFZZ5sN — D Raja (@ComradeDRaja) December 3, 2021

Tributes to #KhudiramBose Ji on his birth anniversary huge respect and shat shat naman to the youngest brave revolutionary freedom fighter of #India .

Ek bar bidai dao Maa ghure aashi 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VCk6Tjrve1 — Mohua Dutta (@MohuaCares) December 3, 2021

ALSO READ Khudiram Bose Birth Anniversary: Interesting facts to know about the revolutionary

