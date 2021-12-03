e-Paper Get App

Viral

Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:16 PM IST

#KhudiramBose: Netizens remember the revolutionary on his 132th birth anniversary

Khudiram Bose was a 18-year-old revolutionary who sacrificed himself for the country with Bhagvad Gita in hand.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter @VPSecretariat

Today marks the 132th birth anniversary of Khudiram Bose who was born on December 3, 1889. He dropped from school in class 9 to fight for India's freedom from the imperial British.

He was well trained to prepare and plant bombs When he on his mission to assassinate a British officer through bombing his carriage, he failed and landed up into trouble. Bose was 18 years 8 months and 8 days old when he was martyred on August 11, 1908 in Muzaffarpur jail.

Today, netizens have taken to Twitter to remember and revere the revolutionary. Several government officials, bureaucrats, politicians, commoners have taken to express their tribute to the legend.

'Remembering the fearless freedom fighter, Khudiram Bose on his birth anniversary. Fired by his unwavering patriotism and love for the motherland, #KhudiramBose plunged into the freedom movement at a very tender age. The nation is ever indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice,' Official Twitter account of Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu run by Vice President Secretariat tweeted.

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik tweeted, 'Humble tributes to revolutionary freedom fighter #KhudiramBose on his birth anniversary. His love for the motherland, his commitment to freedom struggle at the tender age, valour & sacrifice will continue to inspire generations'.

Take a look at some more reactions, here:

ALSO READ

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 04:16 PM IST
