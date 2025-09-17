 Huge Python Found Hiding Inside Car Engine In UP's Bijnor, Rescued By Forest Department; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces
Huge Python Found Hiding Inside Car Engine In UP's Bijnor, Rescued By Forest Department; Terrifying VIDEO Surfaces

The terrifying incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the forest department officials are rescuing the python from inside the car.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 07:05 PM IST
Huge Python Found Hiding Inside Car Engine In UP's Bijnor, Rescued By Forest Department | X

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh), September 17: In a terrifying incident, a huge python was found hiding inside the bonnet of the car in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The terrifying incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the forest department officials are rescuing the python from inside the car.

There are reports that the incident occurred in Kotwali Nagar's Awas Vikas Colony. The residents of the society were shocked to witness the massive snake hiding inside the car near the engine.

The video shows that the forest department official opens the bonnet of the car and notices the snake resting inside the car near the engine. The official is seen wearing a pair of gloves catches the huge snake by its neck and pulls it out of the bonnet of the car.

Could Not Handle Alone

The snake was so huge that the official was not able to pull the reptile out of the car alone. Another person present at the spot takes a piece of cloth and catches the snake's tail and helps the official to rescue the snake.

Viral VIDEO: Massive Snake Rescued From Parking Lot Of Sandhya Theatre In Hyderabad; Spreads Panic
Released In Jungle

The video further shows that the officials put the 8 to 10 feet long snake inside a gunny bag and close the bag using a string. There are reports that the snake was rescued by the forest department officials and was released into the forest.

