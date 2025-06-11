 Viral VIDEO: Massive Snake Rescued From Parking Lot Of Sandhya Theatre In Hyderabad; Spreads Panic
Viral VIDEO: Massive Snake Rescued From Parking Lot Of Sandhya Theatre In Hyderabad; Spreads Panic

Viral VIDEO: Massive Snake Rescued From Parking Lot Of Sandhya Theatre In Hyderabad; Spreads Panic

Azhar KhanUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Massive Snake Rescued From Parking Lot Of Sandhya Theatre In Hyderabad | X

Hyderabad, June 11: In a shocking incident, a video has surfaced on social media in which a massive snake was found at Sandhya Theatre in Chikkadpally area of Hyderabad. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the incident has triggered panic among the internet users and the local residents of the area. The video shows a massive slithering in the parking area of Sandhya Theatre.

There are reports that the video is around four months old and has now surfaced on social media. The video has sparked a widespread curiosity among the internet users and the theatre was flooded with inquiries about the incident. The moviegoers and the media enquired about the details of the incident.

The video shows that a man removes the snake from an iron pipe and catches the reptile with its tail. After a long struggle, the man succeeds in putting the snake inside a bag. As the video surfaced, the people became curious to find out if the snake was still present at the location.

Clearing the air, the management spoke to local media outlets and confirmed that the video was not recent. “This incident actually occurred around four months ago,” a representative clarified. “As soon as we spotted the snake near the parking lot, we immediately informed the Snake Society. A trained volunteer arrived at the spot shortly afterward and successfully captured the snake, ensuring no harm was caused to the public or the animal.”

They further emphasised that the snake was released safely into a forested area, in accordance with animal rescue protocols. The management also assured patrons that regular checks and preventive measures are in place to avoid such incidents in the future.

