Kerala woman wins Rs 44.75 Crore lottery in Abu Dhabi; check here

A Kerala woman residing in Abu Dhabi made her dream come true by winning Rs 44.75 Crore in the Big Ticket lottery.

According to reports, identified as Leena Jalal of Thrissur, Kerala, who lived in Abu Dhabi received won Dh22 million (Rs 44.75 ) Crore) in a Big Ticket lottery weekly draw. The draw was held on February 3, and Jalal's ticket number 144387 made it to the day in the ‘Terrific 22 million series 236’.

Jalal was quoted in media reports saying, "Though my friends were jointly taking tickets for the last one year, this was the first time that the ticket was purchased in my name. When I was told about it first, I couldn't believe it. I thought somebody was playing a prank on me. I am not getting words now. I am indebted to God. I have not decided what to do with the money. Anyway, I will continue with my job. The rest of the things will be decided after consulting my family members."

According to a report by Gulf News, Jalal is a human resources professional who works in Abu Dhabi. She said that she will share the ticket with ten other people and also wants to donate some amount to charity.

Interestingly, India is represented also by the other four winners. Suraif Suru received the second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,03,36,291), while Siljohn Yohannan received the third prize of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,01,70,460), Anzar Sukkariya Manzil received the fourth prize of Dirham 250,000 (Rs 50,84,501), and Divya Abraham received the fifth prize of Dirham 100,000 (Rs 20,33,800).

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 02:06 PM IST