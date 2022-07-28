Kerala man wins Rs 1 crore before selling house to pay debt

Image credit: Google

While being burdened by a major financial crisis, Mohammed Bava, 50, prayed for a little luck in his life and it came true. He won a ₹ 1 crore Kerala lottery, that too, just two hours before accepting the token advance for his newly built house that was put on a distress sale.

A native of Manjeshwar in this north Kerala district, he was in dire need of money to pay back the debt to the tune of around ₹ 50 lakh he had borrowed from relatives and also a loan he had taken from a bank. He borrowed huge amount of money for the marriage of his two daughters and to adjust the losses he had suffered in the real-estate business.

Now, with his home being filled with happiness and fortune, Mr Bava decided not to sell his house.

"I won the lottery. So, there is no need to sell this house. When we get the prize, all our issues will be sorted out," Mr Bava told reporters.

He said he was going through anxiety due to the loss he had suffered in the business. "But the Almighty finally showed me a way," Mr Bava said.

The 50-year-old man had bought the Kerala government's Fifty-Fifty lottery tickets from a vendor on Sunday afternoon hoping a way out of the debt trap.

"The result of the lottery was announced by 3.30 pm on Sunday. Luckily, I got the prize. Earlier in the day, the buyers had informed us that they would come to give the token advance for my house by 5.30 pm," the man, father of five children, said

"But when they came, this house was full of people who came to know about the jackpot. The buyers said they were also very happy about the lucky win," Mr Bava said. He said he was not a regular buyer of lottery tickets.

"I know that lottery agent in person so when he passed by my home, he used to give me some tickets. This particular ticket I bought out of sheer tension as I didn't know what to do," Mr Bava said.

He said after paying the debt, he would like to spend the rest of the amount for the poor and needy. Mr Bava will get around ₹ 63 lakh after the tax cut.

