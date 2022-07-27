e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Largest Underwater Portait Of Kargil War Hero Capt Vikram Batra installed in Kerala

A 1500 sq ft underwater portrait of the war hero was made

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, the Pangode Military Station here on Tuesday organised a unique tribute to the Late Captain Vikram Batra.

A 1500 sq ft underwater portrait of the war hero was made by artist Davinchi Suresh.

The event was organised by the Indian Army in association with a scuba team of Bond Water Sports Pvt Ltd to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on July 26 to mark India's cictory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The day is dedicated to the eternal memory of the Fallen Heroes of Kargil War.

The largest underwater portrait of Captain Vikram Batra created at Pangode Military Station secured the URF World Records (Universal Records Forum).

The World Record Certificate was awarded by the URF authorities during the event.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralWatch Video: Largest Underwater Portait Of Kargil War Hero Capt Vikram Batra installed in Kerala

RECENT STORIES

54% of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' expenditure spent on media advocacy since 2014: Centre

54% of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' expenditure spent on media advocacy since 2014: Centre

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota matter on August 2

NEET PG 2022: Supreme Court to hear EWS quota matter on August 2

CM Eknath Shinde abruptly cancels his Delhi visit, cabinet expansion delays further

CM Eknath Shinde abruptly cancels his Delhi visit, cabinet expansion delays further

Suspended MPs to continue 'Day-Night 50-hour' protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament after...

Suspended MPs to continue 'Day-Night 50-hour' protest at Gandhi statue in Parliament after...

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest

Mumbai updates: Metro 3 car shed construction underway in Aarey forest