Watch Video: Largest Underwater Portait Of Kargil War Hero Capt Vikram Batra installed in Kerala

Image credit: Google

As part of Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations, the Pangode Military Station here on Tuesday organised a unique tribute to the Late Captain Vikram Batra.

A 1500 sq ft underwater portrait of the war hero was made by artist Davinchi Suresh.

The event was organised by the Indian Army in association with a scuba team of Bond Water Sports Pvt Ltd to commemorate the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is commemorated every year on July 26 to mark India's cictory over Pakistan in the Kargil War. The day is dedicated to the eternal memory of the Fallen Heroes of Kargil War.

A unique homage to #KargilWar Hero Captain Vikram Batra in Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram.

An underwater portrait measuring 50 ft long and 30 ft wide installed by Artist Davinci Suresh@PIB_India#KargilVijayDiwas @DefenceMinIndia @Tri_Service @rajnathsingh pic.twitter.com/koXJ4lg4AY — PIB in KERALA (@PIBTvpm) July 26, 2022

The largest underwater portrait of Captain Vikram Batra created at Pangode Military Station secured the URF World Records (Universal Records Forum).

The World Record Certificate was awarded by the URF authorities during the event.