5,000 Kerala schools get faster internet connections

On Wednesday, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) and BSNL partnered to provide 100 Mbps Broadband Internet connectivity in high schools, higher secondary schools, and vocational higher secondary schools throughout the state. This initiative will assist around 5,000 schools there.

It will now be updated from the existing 8 Mbps FTTH (Fibre to the Home) connections in schools to 100 Mbps, which is 12.5 times faster.

In the presence of V. Sivan Kutty, Minister for General Education, K. Anvar Sadath, CEO, KITE, and C. V. Vinod, CGM, Kerala Circle, BSNL, signed the MOU.

With better ICT enabled education, the 45000 classrooms in 4685 schools enrolled in the Hi-Tech school project would benefit from the 100 Mbps Broadband Internet connectivity.

In these classes, KITE had installed laptops, projectors, USB speakers, and networking as part of the high-tech school project in 2018. Even while the Samagra Resource Portal and Sahitham Mentoring Portal are now available in offline mode in every classroom, all such digital/online systems can now be used more efficiently thanks to the availability of 100 Mbps connections in classrooms.

"This step would indeed strengthen the initiatives of the State towards becoming a Knowledge Society", said State Education Minister V. Sivan Kutty.