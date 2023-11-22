Kerala Influencer Athulya Ashokan's Insta Account Turns 'Private' Hours After Concerning Post About Muslim Husband |

Athulya Ashokan's Instagram account turned private a while after her recent social media story raised concerns about her life and safety. The activity has sparked speculations and resulted in more worry on the influencer's well-being, also learning that her Insta story reading against Mansoor was deleted shortly after posting.

Athulya Ashokan's Concerning Instagram Story

Earlier on Wednesday, nearly 24 hours post the outrage on her alarming message holding her husband responsible for whatever happened in her life henceforth, the Kerala-based internet personality's Insta profile became 'private' and only accessible to existing followers. "Whatever happens to me, no one in my family is responsible. Only him @marz___12 (Risal Mansoor)," she said in an Instagram story shared on Tuesday.

Is Someone Else Handling Athulya Ashokan's Account?

The shocking words were quite quickly erased after only a few active followers made note of it and circulated screenshots across various social media sites. The removal of the Insta story written against her Muslim partner followed by the profile settings made to private have sparked doubts on whether someone else has taken over Athulya's account, making her restricted from using the platform to express what she is going through and leaving her compromised on her freedom.

However, it is yet unclear if someone else is handling her account to bringing changes to it.

Athulya Ashokan's Husband And Marriage

Kerala-based influencer Athulya Ashokan known popularly for her lip-sync and dance reels tied the knot earlier this year. The 23-year-old Hindu girl who would often share posts wearing a traditional attire, applying a bindi and kumkum, married a Muslim boy named Risal Mansoor on April 2023 in a wedding that showed several hijab-clad women celebrating. Her husband was identified as an engineer.

Alleged Connection With 'The Kerala Story'

Their inter-religious wedding took place in the wake of the film 'The Kerala Story' which addressed a similar concept of a Hindu woman converting to Islam after marrying a Muslim man and facing its consequences. As Athulya married Risal Mansoor and became Alia, people reflected on the Adah Sharma movie. They claimed the case to a real-life incident of 'The Kerala Story.' Adding to the previous reactions by netizens, the recent Instagram story made them worry more for the influencer.

What exactly did Athulya want to convey?

The details about what Athulya's Instagram story really meant or hinted at is yet to verified. While many alleged her life to be under threat, others suggested it could a scripted message drafted to bring change in Islamophobic narratives.