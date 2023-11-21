Athulya Ashokan, Influencer Who Married Muslim Man Amidst 'The Kerala Story' Release, Shares Concerning Insta Post; Deletes All Pics With Hubby

Athulya Ashokan, an Instagram influencer from Kochi, Kerala who married a Muslim man named Risal Mansoor earlier in 2023 and converted herself to Alia has made a shocking revelation online. She dropped a concerning text suggesting threat to her life and claimed her husband to be responsible for anything that happens to her. In an Insta story which has now been deleted, Athulya alias Alia wrote tagging her Muslim husband: "Whatever happens to me, no one in my family is responsible. Only him @marz___12 (Risal Mansoor)."
Netizens draw attention of Kerala police
Some active followers of the Kerala-based influencer managed to spot the message and screenshot it, circulating it later on various social media platforms. "The Kerala Story Is Real," they captioned the post while spreading the word about Athulya's alarming Insta story that has raised questions on what the woman has been going through. "Kerala Police must look into this serious matter," urged netizens reflecting on the issue.
Meanwhile, it has been noted that Athulya has either deleted or archived pictures of her wedding and time spend with her husband, , giving raise to speculations over the future of her inter-caste marriage.
More about Athulya Ashokan a.k.a Alia
In April 2023, influencer Athulya Ashokan announced her wedding with a Muslim partner. She, who was initially seen closely embracing Hindu culture and tradition in most of her social media posts by wearing saree and applying a bindi, converted to the husband's religion and turned Alia after marrying Risal Mansoor in a wedding ceremony attended by several hijab-clad women (as per viral pics).
She was initially seen to be happy with her love story which people were dubious about. Her Instagram followers noted the wedding taking place in the wake of the film 'The Kerala Story' which addressed a similar concept of marrying Muslim men and convertion.
(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)