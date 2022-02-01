Kerala: Famous Snake catcher Vava Suresh critical after cobra bite; Twitterati wish him speedy recovery

Kerala's most popular snake catcher Vava Suresh was hospitalised with severe injuries after a cobra bit him in Kerala's Kottayam on Monday, Times Now reported.

Suresh is currently under going treatment at the intensive care unit of the Kottayam Medical College hospital, according to reports.

He was first taken to a private hospital where he was put on a ventilator and was given anti-venom. After that, he was shifted to the medical college hospital for specialised treatment.

The doctors treating Suresh said that his condition continues to be critical, but they are seeing a slight improvement from the condition that he was brought to the hospital from the previous medical facility.

The renowned snake catcher was called to a house in Kurichy grama panchayat near Kottayam after locals spotted a cobra among stones piled up near a cattle shed, as per a report in The Times of India.

Many people had reached at the scene to witness Suresh catching the cobra. But just when he was trying to put the snake into a gunny bag while holding its tail in one hand, it bit him on his right thigh.

Even though he was bitten and the poisonous reptile got away, he caught it, packed it, and asked the village residents to take him to the nearest hospital.

After being given anti-venom, he was shifted to the government-run Kottayam Medical College hospital.

After the incident, prayers are being held in Kottayam and other parts for Kerala's most popular snake catcher. Netizens have also wished him a speedy recovery on social media platforms.

In a career spanning over 20 years, Suresh has caught more than 50,000 snakes, which includes more than 200 King cobras. He has endured close to 300 snake bites.

In the past, Suresh has survived almost half a dozen deadly bites after receiving treatment at various hospitals.

