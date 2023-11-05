Kerala: A Hachiko In Kannur, Dog Waits Near Mortuary Door For 4 Months Awaiting Its Owner's Return; Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

A heart-wrenching incident similar to the Japanese dog Hachiko's was reported in India. A faithful dog waited for its owner for the last four months at a hospital since the person was admitted there. Despite the individual being taken to the mortuary, the doggo didn't give up. The animal was seen patiently waiting for the owner to return and greet it sooner. The incident came forward from a district hospital in Kannur, Kerala.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dog spends life waiting for its owner at mortuary door

Visuals of the dog hopefully waiting at the mortuary door in Kerala were shared online to bring tears to the eyes of netizens. It was said that the dog stationed itself there after spotting its owner being taken to the mortuary. The dog would stay there eating and sleeping next to the mortuary gate. Little did the animal know that the person would never return.

Patient was admitted four months ago; dog believes person's still alive: Staff

Sharing details into the matter, a staff member of the healthcare told the media, "A patient came to the hospital four months ago and the dog had come along with the patient. The patient died and the dog saw the owner being taken to the mortuary." "The dog feels that the owner is still here. The dog does not leave this place & has been here for the past four months," the representative added.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)