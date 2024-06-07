Kerala Bus Conductor Grips Passenger Who Suddenly Loses Balance, Falls On Backside Gate; Video Surfaces

Kerala Bus Conductor Video | X

Kerala: It is not easy for standees on a bus to maintain balance when the transport is on a rough road. In a recent video surfaced from Kerala, a passenger who took his hands off the rod to buy a ticket. lost his balance and fell towards the backside gate. Fortunately, the man was immediately helped by the bus conductor who gripped his hand tightly to save him from any mishap.

Bus conductor saves passenger from falling off back gate; watch video

Kerala: Bus conductor casually saves a man using some magical instinct. pic.twitter.com/nqJJ4xI4yA — Pagan 🚩 (@paganhindu) June 7, 2024

Man loses balance, dangerously falls towards bus gate

Initially, the video showed the scenes from a usual bus ride where passengers where issuing money and collecting their travel tickets from the bus conductor. When a man, who stood next to the lowered steps on the backside gate, approached the conductor for a ticket and allegedly took his hands off the supporting rod, he was unable to maintain himself steady. He lost his balance and almost had a dangerous fall.

The heroic bus conductor managed to abort any mishap that could have taken place if the passenger ended up falling on the road from the moving bus. The bus gate seemed to be shut, however, with the forceful fall of the man it opened, allowing the man to slide to the busy road.

Immediately after noticing the passenger's balance was compromised, the conductor held them tightly and saved him. Soon, the bus halted to ensure everything was fine. The passenger was made to sit on one of the empty seats, and the timely act purportedly brought praises to the bus conductor and added a smile on his face.

Netizens praise the bus conductor for his timely deed

The internet is lauding the KSRTC bus conductor for his instinct or observation, which made him rescue the passenger from falling off the moving transport. "That was his guardian angel right there holding his hand," wrote an X user after the video surfaced online. Another netizen replied to the viral video and called it "Spiderman reflexes."

Amidst praise for the bus conductor, people also reflected on the bus condition. They noted how the backside door suddenly opened and posed a threat to commuters onboard, especially those standing close to it. "Why can't they simply get the door repaired," questioned a group of netizens, while others hailed the bus conductor for ensuring safety.