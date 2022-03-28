Kenya's Manyani prison guards found THIS baby elephant fallen in septic tank; read full story here

Stories of rescued animals are truly worth paying an ear. In a recent post shared by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, we can come across 'Mayan', an infant elephant that was found fallen into a prison's septic tank. However, the baby elephant was spot by on patrol guards and taken to care.

Here's the full story of Mayan, as captioned in an Instagram post by the Non-Profit Organization:

Mayan’s story began at the bottom of a septic tank.

During their morning rounds, Manyani Prison guards found an infant elephant had fallen into the septic prison tank. His tiny body was completely submerged, with only his trunk poking above the sewage like a desperate snorkel.

This is a fraught situation for any elephant, let alone one so young. Initially, however, it looked as though Mayan might defy the odds and waltz through. He fed well and put on weight. But then, the dreaded teething stage set in, and Mayan withered before our eyes. For three months, he collapsed on a near-daily basis.

Yet, despite the overwhelming suggesting otherwise, we never gave up hope for this little calf. That’s why he is alive today.

