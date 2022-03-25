Daler Mehndi gets India’s first Metaverse land acquisition, names it 'Balle Balle Land'

The Pop star who was the first Indian artiste to perform at a Metaverse concert, is now also the first from the country to have stepped into land acquisition on Metaverse.

His high-octane performance in Metaverse Concert on Republic Day was yet another paradigm of his magnificent personality. Watched over by 20 million people worldwide, Mehndi's performance took the network of 3D virtual worlds by storm. The Pop star was the first Indian artiste to perform at a Metaverse concert, joining in the leagues of Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Marshmallow and Ariana Grande.

However, the Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi has now bought a piece of Metaverse and named it ‘Balle Balle Land, officially launched the area on Holi.

According to reports, Balle Balle Land houses a store that offers merchandise in the form of NFTs. BBL also features a gigantic golden statue of the singer and would host concerts performed by the popstar and various artists. The artist plans on using the space as a platform to power Punjabi and Sufi music across the world.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:06 PM IST