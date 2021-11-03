Kendall Jenner turns 26: Fans flood Twitter with adorable birthday wishes

American model Kendal Jenner turns 26 today. She is the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, and she rose to popularity on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Jenner began modelling when she was 14 years old. She also walked the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks, after working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots.

Jenner is a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder and has appeared in advertisements, editorials, and cover shoots for LOVE and several international Vogue editions.

With an estimated annual income of US$4 million, Jenner debuted at No. 16 on Forbes magazine's 2015 list of top-earning models.

Jenner was declared the world's highest-paid model by Forbes in 2017, dethroning Gisele Bündchen, who had held the title for more than 14 years, from 2002.

Jenner's middle name was inspired by Kris' best friend Nicole Brown Simpson, who was assassinated shortly before Jenner was born.

Jenner, along with her parents and siblings Kylie, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, started appearing on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, which follows the family's personal and professional lives.

As we celebrate Keny's 26th birthday, have a look at how fans have paid their tributes to the model on Twitter:

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:55 PM IST