e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Centre reduces excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, diesel by Rs 10Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets WHO approval
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:55 PM IST

Kendall Jenner turns 26: Fans flood Twitter with adorable birthday wishes

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

American model Kendal Jenner turns 26 today. She is the daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner, and she rose to popularity on the reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Jenner began modelling when she was 14 years old. She also walked the runways for high-fashion designers during the New York, Milan, and Paris fashion weeks, after working in commercial print ad campaigns and photoshoots.

Jenner is a brand ambassador for Estée Lauder and has appeared in advertisements, editorials, and cover shoots for LOVE and several international Vogue editions.

With an estimated annual income of US$4 million, Jenner debuted at No. 16 on Forbes magazine's 2015 list of top-earning models.

Jenner was declared the world's highest-paid model by Forbes in 2017, dethroning Gisele Bündchen, who had held the title for more than 14 years, from 2002.

Jenner's middle name was inspired by Kris' best friend Nicole Brown Simpson, who was assassinated shortly before Jenner was born.

Jenner, along with her parents and siblings Kylie, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob, started appearing on the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2007, which follows the family's personal and professional lives.

As we celebrate Keny's 26th birthday, have a look at how fans have paid their tributes to the model on Twitter:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Leopard spotted near Mumbai's Aarey Colony last night
Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal