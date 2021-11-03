Watch video: Leopard spotted near Mumbai's Aarey Colony last night

A leopard cub was spotted in the Chhota Kashmir area of Mumbai's Aarey Colony. The cub was seen moving on the side of the road and later moved to the bushy area of the jungle when spotted. Video footage of the cub was shared on social media taken by two persons in car who were roaming in the area at night.

The leopard just crossed without making any attempts to harm the tarvelers and so did the passersby.

Aarey is a Mumbai neighbourhood with a lot of greenery and a lot of different animals and birds. It's one of the city's few remaining green spaces. On the outskirts of Mumbai, leopards have been seen wandering among apartments on several occasions. Leopards and other animals' habitats are being destroyed, according to environmentalists, due to uncontrolled development.

However, several incidents of leopard attacks have been reported by the people residing in the area. The incidents have mostly occurred at the night times where the leopard had attacked and killed while in most of the incidents they have been rescued and moved to the jungle.

Many city activists have reiterated that the entire Aarey Forest must be protected and conserved so that the biodiversity is safeguarded.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 03:48 PM IST