'Kejriwal ji, keep your promises': Viral video shows Yamuna filled with toxic foam; netizens demand action

On June 28, a thick layer of toxic foam was seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj in Delhi.
A video was shared by the news agency ANI, which went viral and amassed strong criticism for the AAP-led Delhi government.
Environmentalists have earlier stated that the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria can be the cause of the foam.
The Delhi government had chalked out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna river is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had reviewed the major projects pertaining to the cleaning of the Yamuna on April1, 2021. He had directed the officials to ensure that no untreated wastewater flows into the river.
The latest video of Yamuna has however disappointed citizens who are now taking to social media to condemn the state of affairs.
Here's what people are reacting to the video. Have a look.
