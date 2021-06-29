'Kejriwal ji, keep your promises': Viral video shows Yamuna filled with toxic foam; netizens demand action

Environmentalists have earlier stated that the release of certain gases when reacting with few specific bacteria can be the cause of the foam.

The Delhi government had chalked out a nine-point action plan to minimise frothing in the Yamuna river is happening due to the discharge of untreated sewage in the river.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had reviewed the major projects pertaining to the cleaning of the Yamuna on April1, 2021. He had directed the officials to ensure that no untreated wastewater flows into the river.