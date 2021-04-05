Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal convenes review meeting on wastewater reuse; instructs officials to expedite all related projects

On the incoming treated water from Haryana through Auchandi, 25 MGD treated water will be diverted from the nearby Rithala STP to the Auchandi canal, in return for the same amount of clean water that will be received from Haryana for drinking purposes. The Chief Minister instructed to expedite the negotiations with other states and Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB). Similarly, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, 140 MGD of treated water through STPs will be provided to Uttar Pradesh for irrigation purposes in return for 140 MGD clean and drinking water.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Our aim is to increase the availability of clean drinking water to every household in Delhi. For this purpose, we have to expedite all the ongoing projects related to wastewater reuse and groundwater recharge."