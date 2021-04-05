Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal convenes review meeting on wastewater reuse; instructs officials to expedite all related projects

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday convened a review meeting with the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) officials on various ongoing projects related to wastewater reuse and groundwater recharge. CM Kejriwal elucidated his aim to make drinking water available to every household in Delhi and instructed the officials to expedite all related projects.
On the incoming treated water from Haryana through Auchandi, 25 MGD treated water will be diverted from the nearby Rithala STP to the Auchandi canal, in return for the same amount of clean water that will be received from Haryana for drinking purposes. The Chief Minister instructed to expedite the negotiations with other states and Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB). Similarly, in the case of Uttar Pradesh, 140 MGD of treated water through STPs will be provided to Uttar Pradesh for irrigation purposes in return for 140 MGD clean and drinking water.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "Our aim is to increase the availability of clean drinking water to every household in Delhi. For this purpose, we have to expedite all the ongoing projects related to wastewater reuse and groundwater recharge."
The Chief Minister reviewed various projects of groundwater recharge occurring through lakes and water bodies and instructed the department officials to submit timelines of water extraction from the areas where the groundwater levels are high.
CM Arvind Kejriwal also reviewed the progress of the up-gradation of 13 Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs). DSIIDC officials informed that the department is working on the scheme of converting the CETP's outlet water into drinking water by the installation of RO units. This RO water will be supplied back to industries for running their units. This will reduce water demand on DJB.
