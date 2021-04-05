Relax age limit for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi

Amid a massive spike in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested him to relax conditions for opening a new vaccination centre as well as he asked for relaxation in the age limit for vaccination and making it available for all.

Further, he has also said that if the conditions for opening new vaccination centres are relaxed and vaccination is opened for all, then Delhi Government will be able to vaccinate all citizens of Delhi within 3 months.

Delhi on April 4, recorded 4,033 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, city's highest daily count after December 4, while 21 people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,081 on Sunday.

On March 18, The CM in a bid to inoculate all the beneficiaries in Delhi had appealed the Central Government to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 and assured that his government could vaccinate all of Delhi in three months if this was allowed and eligibility restrictions were relaxed.