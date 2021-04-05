Relax age limit for COVID-19 vaccination in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Narendra Modi

Amid a massive spike in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has requested him to relax conditions for opening a new vaccination centre as well as he asked for relaxation in the age limit for vaccination and making it available for all.
Further, he has also said that if the conditions for opening new vaccination centres are relaxed and vaccination is opened for all, then Delhi Government will be able to vaccinate all citizens of Delhi within 3 months.
Delhi on April 4, recorded 4,033 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, city's highest daily count after December 4, while 21 people died due to the coronavirus infection, taking the death toll to 11,081 on Sunday.
On March 18, The CM in a bid to inoculate all the beneficiaries in Delhi had appealed the Central Government to allow COVID-19 vaccination for all above 18 and assured that his government could vaccinate all of Delhi in three months if this was allowed and eligibility restrictions were relaxed.
He said, "allow walk-in vaccinations at all centres for everybody. If all this is allowed and we get sufficient supply, then according to our plan, we will be able to vaccinate whole of Delhi in three months".
He said, "we're writing to Centre to relax some parameters so that vaccination can be done at more centres with all precautions".
"I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity," he said. The CM also stressed on increasing the hours of vaccination drive.
Arvind Kejriwal has also clarified that presently his government is not planning to impose any lockdown in Delhi. He said the government is formulating a plan to strengthen facilities at hospitals and will increase ICU beds in government and private hospitals.
